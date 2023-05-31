Drugs
• Shauna L. Roberts, 36, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served in connection with the case. She was fined $1,370. In another case, she pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and was ordered to serve up to 10 years in prison and fined $1,370. The sentences are to be served concurrently. The sentences were suspended and she was placed on three years of supervised probation. She is to complete inpatient substance abuse treatment at Country Oaks in Davenport. She was accused by Clinton police.
• Jolene M. Fairbanks, 35, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the same offense and was sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. The prison sentences were suspended and she was placed on two years of supervised probation. She was accused by Clinton police.
Harassment
• Anthony A. Dann, 28, no address given, pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 34 days served. He was fined $855. The fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 21 by Clinton police.
Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent
• Lakin Johnson, 27, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $855. She also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison and was fined $1,025. Johnson also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. The sentences are to be served concurrently. The prison sentences were suspended and she was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. She was accused by Clinton police.
Operating while intoxicated
• Michael L. Peterson, 57, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 85 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was fined $1,250 and placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Weapons
• Kevin Lass, 21, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm with property damage and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count and given credit for time served in connection with the case. He was fined $855 on each count. The fines were suspended. The sentences will be served concurrently with another case in which he pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined $1,370. The fine was suspended. He is to pay $480 in restitution. He was accused by Clinton police.
• Sean B. Lass, 22, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined $1,370. In another case, he pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and interference with official acts and sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $855 on the first charge and up to one year in prison and fined $430 on the second charge. In a third case, he pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. All fines are suspended except for the $430 fine. All sentences are to run concurrently. He is to pay $480 restitution. He was accused by Clinton police.
