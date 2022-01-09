Assault
• Jessica L. Gibson, 23, 742 12th Ave. South, entered an Alford plea Jan. 6 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 6 ordered Gibson to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Joseph E. Kuehl, 42, of Muscatine, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson Jan. 6 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. Kuehl also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor. Lawson ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on supervised probation for four years unless sooner released by the Court. One count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Caleb I. Crabtree, 18, 445 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 201, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 6 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. Crabtree was ordered to pay $250 in restitution. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 1 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Drugs
• Kylie J. Hardy, 24, 1120 11th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 30 ordered Hardy to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail. Hardy is currently incarcerated through the Department of Corrections, the order says. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently to the sentence in two felony cases. A $430 fine was imposed. One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Hardy. She was accused Aug. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• David A. Besselieu Jr., 26, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Jan. 6 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Besselieu was accused Nov. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Brittnie J. Chavez, 29, stipulated Jan. 6 to violation of probation. The Court found Chavez violated the terms of probation. District Court Judge Mark Lawson Jan. 6 ordered Chavez to continue on probation. Probation was extended until Oct. 31. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 12 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
