Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Tyra T. Taylor, 27, 2715 S. 18th St., No. 111, was dismissed. District Court Judge Tom Reidel filed an order to dismiss April 23. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss April 23. The motion was made at the request of the named victim who recanted his original statements, other admissible evidence in support of the charge was limited and by agreement of the parties where Taylor completed an intake session at Bridgeview Mental Health Center and agrees to pay court costs. She was accused March 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Robert G. Haas, 29, of Cascade, pleaded guilty April 27 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Haas to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $105 fine was imposed. He was accused April 16 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving while barred
• Jeremy Delgado, 35, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty April 28 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Delgado to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused May 21 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Nicholas C. Hayes, 43, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty April 21 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 27 ordered Hayes to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 165 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. One $855 fine was imposed. The other $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Mary M. Orona, 55, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 23 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 28 ordered Orona to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Orona was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. She was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. She was ordered to serve zero days in the Clinton County Jail with four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Orona qualifies. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. She was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Jan. 9 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Commented
