Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Theodore H. Fox, 18, of DeWitt, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order to dismiss Aug. 4. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 4. The motion cites a request of the alleged victim, no injuries and no restitution. He was accused Feb. 22 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• One count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Sarah C. Hoppe, 53, 2918 Pershing Blvd., was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order to dismiss Aug. 12. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 12. The motion says Hoppe’s test result was within the margin of error for the Datamaster. The motion added prosecution of the action should be terminated in the furtherance of justice. She was accused July 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Daniel L. Hensel, 62, 311 N. Fourth St., lower apartment, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to one count of disorderly conduct, abusive epithet/threatening gesture, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused June 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Ian D. Bates, 19, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Aug. 13 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 11.
• Jeffery Q. Evans, 35, 2715 S. 18th St., No. 213, pleaded guilty July 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on Aug. 13 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Evans was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for two years unless sooner released by the court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Evans was ordered to successfully complete the inpatient drug treatment program at Country Oaks, obtain a GED and maintain employment. He was accused May 10 by the Clinton Police Department. In a separate case, one count of domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused April 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Richard J. Streets, 60, 410 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 9 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on Aug. 13 ordered a five-year prison sentence to be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Streets was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for two years unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation of his probation officer. Streets was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment and continue medication management. He was accused March 14 by the Clinton Police Department. In a separate case, one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused May 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Trespass
• Christa J. Goulden, 51, 300 S. Second St., No. 207, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to one count of trespass, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Aug. 13 ordered a $260 fine be imposed. She was accused Feb. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Richard G. Green II, 42, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, on Aug. 12 admitted to violating the terms of probation but did not stipulate to disposition. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Aug. 12 found probation previously granted in two cases was violated and should be revoked. The originally suspended sentences were ordered to be imposed. Green was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the cases. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 19 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Weapons
• Darren A. Dau, 37, 740 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 9 to one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony; two counts of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge John Telleen filed a sentencing order Aug. 13. On each of the three felony counts, Telleen ordered a five-year prison sentence be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended on all three counts. He was ordered on the misdemeanor drug charge to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. All suspended sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently. Dau was placed on probation for two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Dau was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment and maintain employment. One count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused May 6 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He was accused April 30 and May 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.