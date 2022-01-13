Assault
• Levi N. Huizenga, 18, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 12 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Steven P. Wilson, 56, 422 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 1B-LN, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Jan. 11 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Jan. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• Bobby J. Blackwood, 38, 822 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Jan. 11 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. She was accused Jan. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Paris L. Spadaro, 29, 715 1/2 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Jan. 11 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. She was accused Jan. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Alex J. Wailand, 22, 546 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 12 ordered Wailand to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was accused Nov. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Kristina K. Christenson, 33, 720 S. Eighth St., pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 12 ordered Christenson to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. Christenson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Chrysantara Jefferson, 29, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of possession of heroin, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 12 ordered Jefferson to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with nine days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. Jefferson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Nov. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kevin C. Taylor, 18, of Riverdale, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 12 ordered Taylor to serve 45 days in the Clinton County Jail with 34 days suspended and credit for 11 days served on each count. A $430 fine was suspended on each count. Taylor was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 3 by the Clinton Police Department. Taylor pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Taylor to serve four days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for four days served. A $250 fine was imposed. He was accused Jan. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Zachary M. Cook, 29, of Moline, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 11 ordered Cook to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Cook was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Cook was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 16 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
