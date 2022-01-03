Dismissed
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, against Cierra H. Balk, 26, 846 Fourth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 27 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Dec. 27 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the named victim's written request. She was accused Nov. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Paul D. Moeller, 28, of Davenport, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Lawson Dec. 28 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies Dec. 28 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim, because the victim was not claiming restitution and because Moeller agreed to pay the costs of the action. He was accused May 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Marquette L. Walton, 29, 2335 N. Seventh St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 28 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies Dec. 28 filed a motion to dismiss. Walton obtained a valid license and agreed to pay the costs of the action, the motion said. He was accused Oct. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Christopher D. Hansen, 29, 1335 Ninth St. NW, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Dec. 28 ordered Hansen to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with two days suspended. A $250 fine was imposed. Hansen was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. He was accused Nov. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Khary E. Bowens, 45, of Miles, pleaded guilty Dec. 29 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 29 ordered Bowens to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 86 days suspended and credit for four days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused January 28, 2013.
Drugs
• Jonathan Ponce, 25, 78 31st Ave. North, Apt. C, pleaded guilty Dec. 28 to one count of possession of marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 28 ordered Ponce to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. Ponce was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joseph B. Powell, 39, 727 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 28 to one count of possession of marijuana, third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 28 ordered Powell to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Dec. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Eugene W. Gertson III, 32, of Princeton, pleaded guilty Dec. 29 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 29 ordered Gertson to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days suspended and credit for seven days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Doria M. Varnado, 33, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 17 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on supervised probation for two years. Varnado was ordered to attend inpatient treatment at Prairie Ridge in Mason City and comply with all aftercare recommendations. She was accused Oct. 25 by the Clinton Police Department. Shepherd also filed an unsupervised probation order in a separate case. The Court found Varnado failed to comply with terms of probation by pleading guilty to the theft charge. Varnado was held in contempt of court and sentenced to serve 85 days in the Clinton County Jail. Varnado was to be released Dec. 21 and transported to Prairie Ridge, the order says. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 24 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow. Varnado pleaded guilty Dec. 29 one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Shepherd Dec. 29 ordered Varnado to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused Dec. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.