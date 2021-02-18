Assault
• Tiffany R. Duhme, 29, 603 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Duhme to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Dec. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Richard R. Scheelk, 40, of Crown Point, Indiana, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Scheelk to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Feb. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Nathan L. Hull, 36, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hull to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 45 days suspended and credit for 45 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 4 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Operating while under the influence
• Terrill A. Beal, 33, 202 S. Second St., No. 2, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Beal to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Beal qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused April 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Donny A. Olson, 26, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Olson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. Olson was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Dec. 14 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Adam M. Clark, 30, 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 9, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Clark serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Feb. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
