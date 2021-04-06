Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against Toni T. Davis, 35, 2214 McKinley St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss March 25. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss March 25. The motion says the alleged victim made a written request for the charge to be dismissed. The motion adds insufficient evidence exists to proceed and obtain a conviction. She was accused March 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Two counts of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Kruz A. McDermott, 29, of Tama, were dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss March 25. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss March 25. The motion says the State learned McDermott is deceased. McDermott was accused Oct. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Randy M. Frazier, 37, 738 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 25 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Frazier to serve 100 days in the Clinton County Jail with 98 days suspended and credit for two days served. Frazier was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $430 fine was suspended. Frazier was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was dismissed. He was accused Feb. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zane G. Mangler, 24, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 23 to one count of assault while using or displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 ordered Mangler to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 15 days suspended and credit for 15 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal mischief
• Tashua R. Kramer, 41, of Clinton, pleaded guilty March 10 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 31 filed an order granting deferred judgment. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was ordered to pay over $524 in pecuniary damages. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• David M. Herrmann, 57, 3004 Garfield St., pleaded guilty March 24 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Herrmann to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 14 by the Camanche Police Department.
Forgery
• Andrew M. Arlen, 37, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to one count of forgery, as an habitual offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on March 25 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 15 years be suspended. Arlen was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the court. Arlen was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing; and maintain employment and any conditions set by the probation officer. Arlen was ordered to pay $1,600 in victim restitution to Citizens First Bank. Two counts of forgery, a Class D felony, were dismissed with costs assessed to Arlen. He was accused August 20, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Firearm possession
• Louis J. Ostert, 32, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to one count of possession of a firearm by a domestic offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on March 25 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the court. Ostert was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing; complete the Residential Corrections Facility program in Dubuque; obtain a GED; maintain employment and any other conditions set by the probation officer. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Ostert. He was accused Oct. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• Arran L. Keller, 47, 2221 N. Second St., Apt. 3, pleaded guilty March 16 to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 17 ordered Keller to serve 11 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 11 days served. A $105 fine was imposed. Keller stipulated through his attorney to violation of a protective order. Keller was ordered to serve 11 days in the Clinton County Jail, to be served concurrently to the sentence on the harassment charge. He was accused Sept. 29 and March 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Samuel L. White, 30, of Camanche, pleaded guilty March 24 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. An $825 civil penalty was imposed. White was ordered to pay the civil penalty or complete 30 hours of community service. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Feb. 5 by the Camanche Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.