Assault
• Gabriel M. Riojas, 27, 641 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered June 30 that Riojas serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 20 days served. Riojas was required to serve a minimum of 48 hours prior to release. A $430 fine was suspended. Riojas was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was accused May 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Carrying weapons
• Joshua J. Graham, 38, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty June 25 to one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered June 28 that Graham serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 160 days suspended and credit for 20 days served. A $855 fine was imposed. Grahm was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 1 by the Camanche Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Mark A. Yancy, 57, 1340 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Yancy to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served and imposed a $855 fine. Yancy was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 12 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Blake W. Stracener, 41, 1001 S. 10th St., pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge fined Stracener $250. Stracener was accused June 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Eluding
• Murray D. Henricks Jr., 23, 266 18th Place, pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered June 30 that Henricks serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for 60 days served and imposed a $855 fine. Henricks was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Britany L. Walker, 24, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd fined Walker $250. Walker was accused June 29 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Thomas R. King Jr., 47, of Camanche, pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered King to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended and credit for one day served and imposed a $1,250 fine. The sentencing order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if King qualifies. King was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused May 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty June 28 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered that Coniglio serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and imposed a $105 fine. Coniglio was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was accused June 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Johnston to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused June 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Bradley S. Blean, 50, 1522 Lincolnway, Room No. 214, pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge granted a deferred judgment for six months and imposed a $105 civil penalty. Blean was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. He was accused June 29, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Michelle A. Brashear, 42, 1411 S. Eighth St., pleaded guilty June 28 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd imposed fines of $105 and $250. Brashear was accused March 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
