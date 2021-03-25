Assault
• Trevor R. Wierenga, 21, 707 Fourth Ave. South, Apt. 1, pleaded guilty March 17 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 18 ordered Wierenga to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with eight days suspended and credit for two days served. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours prior to release. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. One count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Wierenga. He was accused Feb. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Tristin W. Byam, 23, 419 Main Ave., pleaded guilty March 17 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 18 ordered Byam to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail. A $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Nicholas A. Wilken, 22, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 18 ordered Wilken to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail. Wilken was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Wilken was ordered to serve zero days in the Clinton County Jail and four days in the electronic monitoring program. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Sept. 16 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Kedrick L. Ford, 30, 248 N. Sixth St., Apt. 3, pleaded guilty March 22 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused March 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jolene M. Fairbanks, 33, 423 10th Ave. South, No. 6, pleaded guilty March 17 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Fairbanks to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Jan. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ashily L. Hicks, 27, 555 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 18 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused Feb. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kelly E. Thomas, 45, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 18 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Nov. 28 by the DeWitt Police Department.
