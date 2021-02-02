Operating while under the influence
• Mark J. Ladouceur, 40, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Jan. 27 ordered Ladouceur to serve 230 days in the Clinton County Jail with 200 days suspended and credit for one day served. Ladouceur was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Ladouceur was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. He was ordered to serve 58 days on electronic monitoring. A $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Ladouceur was ordered to not consume any alcohol. He was accused Sept. 12 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Timothy M. Leonard, 36, 635 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler filed an order granting deferred judgment Jan. 22. The court deferred judgment for one year. An $825 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. Leonard was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Dec. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Skylar R. McMahon, 21, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Jan. 25 ordered McMahon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. McMahon was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. She was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. She was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if McMahon qualifies. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. She was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Dec. 8 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Ricky L. Bowman Sr., 53, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Bowman to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Jan. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lawrence B. Monger, 52, 2323 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Monger to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Jan. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Reckless driving
• Shadrick E. Wyatt, 26, of Eros, Louisiana, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of reckless driving. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• William R. Jacobs, 34, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Jan. 11 ordered Jacobs to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Nathan A. Cross, 37, stipulated Jan. 29 to violation of probation. An order filed by District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor states the parties requested a 60-day contempt sentence with attendance at Country Oaks Substance Treatment Center and any recommended followup as a way to purge the contempt. Tabor ordered the Clinton County sheriff to transport Cross to Country Oaks Feb. 2. Probation revocation was filed July 28 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• Denis G. Ehlers, 64, of Delmar, stipulated Jan. 28 to violation of probation. The court adopted the stipulation filed and found Ehlers should be held in contempt of court. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Ehlers to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 56 days suspended and credit for four days served. Ehlers was ordered to remain on probation and follow the terms and conditions. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 24 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Violation of restricted license
• Douglas D. Schlarmann, 48, 4267 115th St., pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of violation of restricted license. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered a $70 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff‘s Office.
