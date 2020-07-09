Dismissed
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, against John H. Geisler, 64, 561 Third Ave. North, was dismissed. District Court Judge Henry Latham filed an order to dismiss July 6. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss July 6. Barlow moved to dismiss the case due to the request of the alleged victim. He was accused May 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Tashua R. Kramer, 40, 120 N. Fifth St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 1 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss June 30. Barlow in the motion requests the case be dismissed due to the request of the alleged victim and Kramer’s lack of criminal history. She was accused June 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Olivia L. Bechtel, 21, 2312 Garfield St., pleaded guilty June 24 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 29 filed an order granting deferred judgment. Tabor ordered judgment be deferred for one year. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of the order and follow any recommended treatment. She must provide proof of completion. She was accused May 26 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Interference with official acts
• Vanessa M. Alvarez, 35, 2617 Pershing Blvd., lower apartment, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on July 7 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused May 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent
• Zachary T. McDivitt, 33, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 6 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 6 ordered McDivitt to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. He was accused Sept. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Breanna M. Chumbley, 27, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on July 8 ordered Chumbley to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with two days suspended and credit for time served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine May be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Chumbley qualifies. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order and must file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. The order says Chumbley will attend the Kirkwood weekend OWI program. She was accused April 10 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Kylie M. Leahy, 31, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 1 ordered Leahy to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended. Leahy was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Leahy was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. She was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Leahy was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. She was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. She must provide proof of compliance and completion to the Court no later than the next court appearance. She was ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused June 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
