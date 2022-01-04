Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Randy M. Frazier, 38, 420 Glenwood Place, Apt. 6, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 29 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Dec. 29 filed a motion to dismiss. After further discussion with the protected party, insufficient evidence exists to prosecute the case, the motion says. He was accused Nov. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Nelson T. Grismore, 36, 1826 1/2 N. Second St., pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 30 ordered Grismore to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 59 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Alex J. Wailand, 22, 741 Ninth Ave. South, stipulated Dec. 30 to three counts of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 30 ordered Wailand to serve 21 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 20 days served. He was accused Sept. 11, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Demonte W. Francis, 27, 906 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 29 ordered Francis to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kelly S. Gustafson, 49, 316 12th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Dec. 30 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Dec. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ryan P. Harris, 31, 767 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 30 ordered Harris to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Heather N. Stafford, 32, 1826 1/2 N. Second St., pleaded guilty Dec. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 29 ordered Stafford to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 59 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Stafford. She was accused Oct. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Tyson J. Venema, 39, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty Dec. 29 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 29 ordered Venema to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Venema qualifies. Venema was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Unauthorized use of a credit card
• Melvin C. Johnson, 51, 2110 1/2 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 29 ordered Johnson to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 162 days suspended and credit for 18 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. Johnson was ordered to pay $84 in victim restitution to Aegis Credit Union. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
