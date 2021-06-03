Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Christopher L. Fellingham, 3 8, of Wheatland, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss March 30. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss March 30. He was accused Jan. 21 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor, against Jessica L. Lane, 34, 730 Ninth Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order to dismiss May 28. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss. Lane is the protected party and the named victim, the motion says. The State does not have proof beyond a reasonable doubt she aided and abetted the violation, the motion says. She was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police
• One count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, against Paul D. Moeller, 28, of Davenport, was dismissed. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea filed an order to dismiss May 28. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss May 27. The motion says the State does not have sufficient evidence to prove the intent element at trial. Moeller has been charged with criminal mischief in a separate case and the State intends to proceed on that charge, the motion says. He was accused May 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, displaying or using weapon, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Lena M. Murphy, 59, 244 Third Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss April 26. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss April 26. The motion says the victim told officers he did not want charges filed. The victim now cannot be located, the motion says. The State has been unable to make the witness available to the defense for discovery depositions, the motion adds. She was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Mary M. Orona, 55, of DeWitt, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order to dismiss May 26. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on May 26 filed a motion to dismiss. The victim recanted her original statements and there is no other sufficient evidence, the motion says. The victim needs to have contact with Orona because she relies on her for care, the motion states. Orona was accused May 5 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Compulsory education violation • Jessica M. James, 37, 238 Fourth Ave. North, No. 312, was found guilty of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on June 1 ordered a $100 fine be imposed. James was accused March 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief • Garrett M. Robb, 26, 724 Albany Court, pleaded guilty May 27 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Robb to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with six days suspended and credit for four days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct• Lydia M. Wells, 24, of Davenport, was found guilty by court of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on May 27 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused March 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Keely N. Clasen, 22, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty June 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. Clasen was ordered to complete 30 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of civil penalties and restitution. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case with costs assessed to the State. She was accused in both cases May 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aundrea R. Findley, 23, 1109 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty May 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Findley to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 25 days suspended and credit for five days served. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Samantha M. Jewell, 39, 638 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 1 ordered Jewell to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Jewell. She was accused March 22 by the Clinton Police Department
.• Benjamin J. Zirbes, 28, of Clinton, pleaded guilty May 25 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Zirbes to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 15 by the Clinton Police Department. Zirbes pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors. Shepherd ordered fines of $100 and $250 be imposed. He was accused May 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Eluding • Kuehlin J. Boudreaux III, 41, of Houma, Louisiana, pleaded guilty May 28 to one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Boudreaux to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 21 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. One count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to the State. He was accused May 7 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Danny J. Ludvigsen, 41, 4145 Harts Mill Road, pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of eluding, a Class D felony; and one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on May 27 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Ludvigsen was ordered to successfully complete the 180 Zone program, abstain from using controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis. Civil penalties of $1,025 and $1,250 were imposed. He was accused Nov. 1 by the DeWitt Police Department.
No-contact order violation • Zachary P. Karr, 25, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty May 21 to violation of a no-contact order. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered Karr to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused April 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence • Mark T. Anthony, 25, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 28 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Anthony to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to compete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Feb. 16 by the Clinton Police Department. Anthony pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Anthony to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was accused May 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Thomas L. Brown IV, 36, stipulated May 27 to violation of probation. The Court found Brown violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Brown to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 24 days served. Brown was ordered to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation upon completion of the contempt sentence. Probation revocation was filed December 16, 2019, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Public intoxication
• Ronald P. Coppess, 39, of Camanche, pleaded guilty June 1 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 31 by the Camanche Police Department.
Willful injury
• Jason J. Vanhorn, 45, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty April 22 to one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on May 27 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. He was ordered to maintain employment and attend any anger management classes the probation department deems necessary. He was accused March 11 by the DeWitt Police Department.
