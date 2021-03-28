Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Michael C. Hebdon, 31, 1030 Grandview Drive, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss March 24. The motion says the protected party requested the matter be dismissed. He was accused Feb. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Zane G. Mangler, 24, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 23 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 ordered Mangler to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 15 days suspended and credit for 15 days served. Mangler was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $65 fine was suspended. Mangler was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Feb. 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Ameka A. Jones, 25, 555 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 22 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 ordered Jones to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. Jones was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the court proof of completion. She was accused Feb. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Gerald M. Tutson Jr., 39, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty March 23 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 ordered Tutson to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 20 days served, A $315 fine was suspended. He was accused July 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
