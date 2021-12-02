Dismissed
• One count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and two counts of forgery, a Class D felony, against Robert R. Crampton Jr., 32, 1018 Roosevelt St., were dismissed. District Court Judge John Telleen on Nov. 19 filed an order to close/dismiss. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf on Nov. 18 filed a motion to close/dismiss case files. The charges in the cases were combined with a separate case. He was accused Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 by the Camanche Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Christopher L. Fellingham, 39, of Wheatland, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Nov. 18 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused Aug. 25 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• One count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Tonisha C. O'Meara, 34, 1803 N. Seventh St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 19 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Nov. 19 filed a motion to dismiss. O'Meara was previously evaluated and found not competent and not a candidate for restoration, the motion says. She is already in a supervised placement, the motion says. She was accused Oct. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Nelson T. Grismore II, 36, 1826 1/2 N. Second St., pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 19 ordered Grismore to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 46 days suspended and credit for 14 days served. Grismore was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Nov. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Deappolis Smith, 31, 214 Second Ave. South, Apt. B, was found guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Nov. 18 ordered a $105 fine be imposed.
Drugs
• Devin L. Wallace, 33, 2525 N. 11th St., pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Nov. 30 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused Nov. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jason J. Yi, 34, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 19 ordered Yi to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
False report
• Patricia A. Sherrod, 63, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 207, pleaded guilty Nov. 23 to one count of false report, 911 call, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 23 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Sept. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Timothy J. Kyarsgaard, 40, 2349 Dunham St., was found guilty by court of one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 23 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while intoxicated
• Fredrick S. Owen, 36, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to one count of operating while intoxicated, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be imposed with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $3,125 fine was imposed. The OWI continuum at the Residential Corrections Facility was designated as the reception center. Owen's license was revoked for six years. Owen also pleaded guilty to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was waived. Owen was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to complete his Hi-Set/GED as a condition of probation. Owen was accused April 14 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Jayden J. Mills, 19, stipulated Nov. 18 to violation of probation. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 18 filed a probation revocation order. The Court found Mills violated the terms of his probation and that his probation should be revoked. Mills was ordered to serve the term originally imposed. Probation revocation was filed October 1, 2019, by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Commented
