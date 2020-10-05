Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Joshua A. Denomy, 34, 202 N. Bluff, Apt. 218, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Sept. 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 16. He was accused June 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against David M. McManus, 70, of Camanche, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 15 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused Oct. 31 by the Camanche Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Duane A. Peters, 57, 411 Second Ave. North, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 16 at the request of the protected party. Peters was accused June 17, 2017, by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Tiffany R. Duhme, 28, 603 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to two counts of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Sept. 15 ordered Duhme to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with two days suspended on each count. She was accused Dec. 10 and April 29 by Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Jeremy Delgado, 34, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 16 ordered Delgado to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. A $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kylie J. Hardy, 23, 710 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $200 fine be imposed. She was accused Dec. 15 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Dane T. Runge, 19, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 16 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused June 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Devon J. Sparlin, 23, 1708 Roosevelt Drive, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 16 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and complete recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused July 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Darrien M. Tillman, 18, 1212 Third Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brandon J. Williams, 19, 1219 S. 22nd St., pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 25 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 26 by the Camanche Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Skylar D. Redmon, 21, of Low Moor, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 16 ordered Redmon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Redmon qualifies for the reduction. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and compete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. Redmon must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. Redmon was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Trisha J. Leprevost, 31, 222 Fifth Ave. North, No. 106, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 17 ordered Leprevost to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Edward W. Meeker, 41, 624 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor; one count of disorderly conduct, abusive epithet/threatening gesture, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $200 fine be imposed on the public intoxication charge. He imposed a $250 fine on the other two misdemeanor charges. He was accused March 30, 2017, by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Aaron W. Eads, 34, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 16 ordered Eads to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served. A $315 fine was suspended. He was accused June 21, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
