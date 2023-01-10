Burglary
• Edward Mena Jr., 31, no address given, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and possession of a firearm as a felon. On the burglary charge, he was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served, and fined $1,025. On the possession of a firearm charge, he was sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. The sentences are to be served consecutively. He also was ordered to pay restitution, with a codefendant, in the amount of $1,193. His prison sentences were suspended and he was placed on three years of probation. He was accused in June 2022 of stealing items from North Bridge Mini Storage, Clinton, in April 2022.
Driving while barred
• Linda I. P. Simpson, 25, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 10 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit for one day served. She was fined $855. The fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused July 13, 2022.
• Brad E. Williams, 42, of Wheatland, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 60 days suspended. Williams was fined $855. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 17, 2022.
Drugs
• Nicholas C. Hayes, 44, no address given, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $1,025. He also pleaded guilty to driving while barred and sentenced to up to two years in prison, with credit for time served, and fined $855. The sentences will run concurrently. The prison sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He was sentenced to the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport and must complete programming. A charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug was dismissed. He was accused of the charges on Aug. 28, 2022.
• Jessica Leigh Ann Lane, 35, Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Judgement was deferred for one year and she was assessed a $430 civil penalty. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She is to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow through with any recommended treatment. She was accused Sept. 13, 2022.
Sex offender violation
• Timothy M. Johnson, 54, address unknown, pleaded guilty in two cases to failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements, second or subsequent offense, as a habitual offender. He was sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison in each case, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $1,025 in each case. The sentences are to be served concurrently. His prison sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation pending good behavior for five years. He will be subject to electronic monitoring. He also was found to have violated probation in a third case. He was ordered to served 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 90 days served.
