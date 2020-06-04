Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Justin L. Jenkins, 28, 1018 Roosevelt St., was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on May 29 filed an order that said the State failed to meet its burden and dismissed the application for violation of the no-contact order, with costs assessed to the State. He was accused May 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of violation of probation against Guy M. Pidde Jr., 43, of Wilton, was dismissed. District Judge Mark Fowler filed an order May 19 dismissing the petition to revoke and quashing the warrant. The order says the State filed a withdrawal of a petition to revoke, stating Pride was compliant with probation. The order says the State requested the outstanding warrant be quashed. The court granted the requests. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 14 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Not filed
• One count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, against Ian W. Graham, 25, 435 Third Ave. North, was not filed due to no probable cause. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 19 filed an order stating the court found probable cause had not been established to believe Graham committed the offense. He ordered the matter be dismissed. Graham was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Travis D. Brown, 32, 914 Lincoln Blvd., pleaded guilty March 12 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on May 21 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 5 years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Brown was placed on probation pending good behavior for 3 years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation of the probation officer. Conditions of probation imposed were Brown obtaining mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully completing any recommended treatment, not possessing, consuming or having alcohol or illegal substances, being subject to random and unannounced testing, successful completion of the Salvation Army residential program and any other conditions imposed by the probation officer. Brown was ordered to pay $150 in victim restitution. One count of third-degree burglary was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Brown. He was accused Jan. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Justin R. Bousman, 39, 746 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 29 ordered Bousman to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 24 by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
• Lymus Carter, 31, 921 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 14 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, alprazolm, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 18 ordered Carter to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $500 fine was imposed. Carter was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 20, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joshua J. Simpson, 35. 2321 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 27 ordered Simpson be placed in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed 2 years on each count. He was given credit on each count for time previously served. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. They were also ordered to run concurrently with a sentence imposed in a parole violation case. A $625 fine was suspended on all three counts. He was accused Oct. 26 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, 637 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Wailand to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail with 343 days suspended and credit for 22 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
• Dairramey C. Moore, 34, of Sabula, appeared May 21 by telephone conference call for a resentencing hearing on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent, a Class C felony; and one count of reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Moore on the felony charge to be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years with credit for time incarcerated in connection with the case. The mandatory minimum was reduced to 3 years. A $1,000 fine was suspended. Barrows on the misdemeanor charge ordered Moore be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 2 years with credit for time incarcerated in connection with the case. A $625 fine was suspended. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with each other and with the sentences imposed in probation revocations in two separate cases. He was accused May 4, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of no-contact order
• Jeffery Evans, 35, 2715 S. 18th St., No. 213, pleaded guilty May 22 to violating a no-contact order. Evans also stipulated to failing to previously appear. A May 22 order filed by District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert says by agreement of the parties, Evans was ordered to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail on each count. Evans was given credit for time served. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
Violation of probation
• Joshua A. Lilly, 34, 301 1/2 Third Ave. South, Apt. 309, on May 28 stipulated to violation of probation. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on May 28 filed a probation violation order. The order says the court found Lilly violated the terms of probation and was in contempt of court. Barrows ordered Lilly to serve 174 days in the Clinton County Jail with 174 days suspended. Lilly’s supervised probation was modified to include the requirement that he reside at and successfully complete all programming at this Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 10 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Marquantis L. Washington, 20, 519 Fourth Ave. South, No. 2, appeared May 21 by telephone conference call for a probation revocation hearing. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order stating the court found there was a violation of probation and Washington’s probation should be revoked. Barrows ordered Washington to serve the term originally imposed on June 29, 2017. Washington was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. District Court Judge John Telleen in June 2017 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Correctional Services not to exceed 5 years be suspended on one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony. Washington was placed on probation pending good behavior for 2 years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation by the probation officer. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 4, 2017, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Commented
