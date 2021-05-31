Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Isaac Rowden Jr., 24, 708 1/2 Seventh Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss May 24. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made because the victim did not want charges filed, was uncooperative with officers and requested the county attorney dismiss charges. There was no claim for restitution, the motion added. He was accused April 22 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of violation of a no-contact order was dismissed in a separate case. Shepherd on May 21 filed an order to dismiss. Kies filed a motion to dismiss. The motion says the victim requested the no-contact order be dismissed. He was accused April 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jason A. Bolton, 34, 710 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 28 to one count of assault resulting in bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 26 ordered Bolton to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Tyson R. Lassen Jr., 19, of Low Moor, pleaded guilty March 22 to three counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on May 13 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended on all three counts. Lassen also pleaded guilty to two counts of credit card fraud and two counts of identity theft, both aggravated misdemeanors. McElyea ordered a sentence not to exceed two years be suspended on all four counts. Three $1,000 fines and four $625 fines were all suspended. The three suspended felony counts were ordered to run consecutively to the four misdemeanor charges. Lassen was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. Lassen was ordered to reside at and in accordance with the rules of the Residential Corrections Facility when bed space is available. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing; obtain employment and obtain a GED. He was ordered to pay over $450 in victim restitution. Two counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor; and two counts of identity theft under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Lassen. He was accused June 12 by the Clinton Police Department. Lassen pleaded guilty March 25 in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on May 14 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed two years be suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. Lassen was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was accused June 15 by the Clinton Police Department. Lassen stipulated May 13 to violation of probation in two separate cases. The Court found Lassen violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. Lassen was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program in Davenport and was ordered to return to supervised probation upon completion of the program. Probation revocation was filed June 17 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Deferred judgment revocation
• Nicholas J. DeMarr, 25, admitted he did not complete the requirements of his deferred judgment. The Court on May 14 found DeMarr did not complete the terms of his deferred judgment. District Court Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered the previously granted deferred judgment be revoked. Shepherd was sentenced on one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered DeMarr to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to compete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was originally accused of the charge on Aug. 25, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Shannon M. Stoddard, 36, 238 21st Place, pleaded guilty May 26 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Stoddard to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Nov. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.• Marquette L. Walton, 28, 2335 N. Seventh St., pleaded guilty May 26 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Walton to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Brandon L. Coon, 26, 607 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 25 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 24 by the Clinton Police Department. Coon pleaded guilty May 26 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Coon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Jan. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Demonte G. Dennis, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 19 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 2 by the Iowa State Patrol.
• Dominique N. Everson, 36, of Camanche, pleaded guilty May 19 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Everson to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court with proof of completion. She was accused March 1 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Dorothy J. Gatz, 27, 308 Third Ave. North, pleaded guilty May 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Gatz to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 240 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was ordered to complete the 180 program as a condition of probation. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Gatz. She was accused March 4, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kiara M. Griebel, 18, of Camanche, pleaded guilty May 20 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused May 19 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Marcus A. Hook, 26, 68 20th Ave. North, pleaded guilty May 25 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 26 ordered Hook to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 40 days suspended and credit for 20 days served on each count. A $430 fine on each count was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zachary S. King, 26, of Hillsdale, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 18 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 19 ordered King to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 175 days suspended and credit for five days served on each count. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused April 10 by the Clinton Police Department. King stipulated to violation of probation in a separate misdemeanor case. King’s deferred judgment was revoked. He was sentenced on one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. King was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. Probation revocation was filed April 6 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser.
Harassment of public official or employee
• Benjamin J. Zirbes, 28, 631 Sixth Ave. South, was found guilty May 20 of one count of harassment of a public official or employee, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered Zirbes to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for five days served. He was accused Nov. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Landis A. Andresen, 39, 1101 23rd Ave. North, pleaded guilty May 20 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
No-contact order
• Jason P. Miller, 30, 431 Sixth Ave. South, admitted to violating the no-contact order as alleged. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 26 ordered Miller to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused May 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Devan R. Hixson, 42, of Camanche, pleaded guilty May 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Hixson be approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Hixson was ordered serve four days on the electronic monitoring program. A $1,250 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. She was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. She was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused April 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Scott R. Sheppard, 57, pleaded guilty May 19 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Sheppard to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 210 days suspended and credit for one day served. Sheppard was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. He was ordered to compete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused April 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, 2219 Garfield St., pleaded guilty May 17 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Brandin L. Clark, 29, 1522 Lincoln Way, No. 214, pleaded guilty May 19 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on May 20 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ian W. Graham, 26, 435 Third Ave. North, pleaded guilty May 14 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 17 ordered Graham to serve 24 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 22 days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was accused March 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Damon R. Kingdon, 19, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty March 22 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Cleve on May 20 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. Kingdon also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. Cleve ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Kingdon was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment. He was accused Dec. 15, 2019, and Feb. 4, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Korry M. Worden, 26, of Camanche, pleaded guilty May 18 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 17 by the Camanche Police Department.
Violation of no-contact order
• Alex J. Wailand, 21, 546 Fifth Ave. South, admitted May 19 to violation of a no-contact order. District Court Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Wailand to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. He was accused May 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.