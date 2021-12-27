Drugs
• Charles A. Everson, 39, 508 N. 13th St., pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Everson to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Emrico J. Williams, 36, 247 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Williams to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $415 fine was suspended. He was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
No valid driver’s license
• Reuben M. Ritz, 30, 2219 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of no valid driver’s license. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered a $260 fine be imposed. He was accused March 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent
• Caleb M. Brase, 18, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Brase to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 117 days suspended and credit for three days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Fines of $855 and $430 were suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Brase was ordered to to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Nov. 4 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Trever R. Mahaffey, 32, 2300 Wallace St., pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 13 ordered Mahaffey to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Mahaffey qualifies. Mahaffey was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dillon J. Schnitzler, 31, 432 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Schnitzler to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Schnitzler was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Probation revocation filed against Richard W. Lundin, 56, was dismissed with costs assessed to Lundin. The matter was dismissed pursuant to a plea agreement in a separate case. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 9 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Theft
• Michael P. George, 44, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered George to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with seven days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.