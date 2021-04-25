Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Kiyon K. Orr, 40, 125 N. Fifth St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss April 20. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss April 20. The motion says Orr is in federal custody and the protected party previously said she did not wish to assist in the prosecution. The State has been unable to contact the protected party to determine if the protected party's position has changed. He was accused July 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Terrell J. McLoyd, 30, 822 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on April 22 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. McLoyd was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation at his own cost and successfully complete recommended treatment and aftercare. He was also ordered to maintain gainful employment. He is to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation. He was accused Dec. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Identity theft
• Ramesha L. Goodall, 37, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to one count of identity theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on April 22 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. She was placed on supervised probation for two years. She was ordered to pay over $1,100 in victim restitution. She is to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation. She was accused March 27, 2020, by the DeWitt Police Department. Goodall stipulated to violation of probation in a separate case. Goodall was found in contempt. Werling ordered a $750 fine be imposed. Probation revocation was filed April 8, 2020, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Probation violation
• Nathan T. Matyasse, 32, of Low Moor, admitted to violating the terms of probation. The Court found probation previously granted was violated and should be revoked. District Court Judge Stuart Werling ordered the sentence originally suspended in June be imposed. Matyasse was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. Probation revocation was filed March 8 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Public intoxication
• Bradley D. Savochka, 33, 810 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 23 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused April 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sex offender verification violation
• Antonio C. Russell-Rivers, 22, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 118, pleaded guilty March 18 to one count of sex offender verification violation, second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on April 23 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. He was placed on supervised probation for two years. Russell-Rivers was ordered to enroll in and successfully complete programming at the Residential Corrections Facility. Russell-Rivers is to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation. He was accused Feb. 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
