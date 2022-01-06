Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against Chad M. Corbin, 48, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 55, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 3 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies Jan. 3 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the named victim's written request, the motion says. Corbin was accused Dec. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Aggravated theft
• Devin W. Burns-Shipp, 28, 3131 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to one count of aggravated theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 5 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. Burns-Shipp was ordered to pay $14 in victim restitution. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Kevin J. Moore, 33, 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1506, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 4 ordered Moore to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with seven days suspended. A $250 fine was imposed. Moore was also ordered to pay any medical expenses not covered by the victim's insurance. Moore was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the DHS anger management program as a condition of probation. He was accused Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Anthony S. Gonzales, 27, 1729 Pershing Blvd., Apt. 3, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Jan. 4 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. Gonzales was accused Dec. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Linda K. Davis, 67, 2226 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 5 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $1,250 civil penalty was imposed. She was also ordered to pay $550 in pecuniary damages. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Nov. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Betty L. Moore-Sullivan, 74, 1712 Garrett Ave., pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 5 ordered Moore-Sullivan to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Moore-Sullivan qualifies. Moore-Sullivan was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Nov. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zane D. Jensen, 23, 1809 N. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 4 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. Jensen was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Jensen was accused Dec. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Possession of burglars tools
• Levi B. Walters, 26, 721 Albany Court, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to one count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 5 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Reckless driving
• Stephen C. VanHorn, 65, 209 22nd Ave. North, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to one count or reckless driving. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 5 ordered a $500 fine be imposed. He was accused Oct. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• John T. Carvell, 29, 846 Gateway Ave., Apt. 6, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Jan. 4 ordered a $300 fine be imposed. Carvell was accused Dec. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jazmin P. James, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Jan. 4 ordered James to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 103 days suspended and credit for 17 days served on each count. Fines of $855 and $430 were suspended. James was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. James was accused Dec. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.