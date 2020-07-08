Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Shampayne M. Robinson, 22, 2539 Prospect Ave., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order June 29 ordering the case be dismissed. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion June 29 to dismiss. Robinson was accused Feb. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• William J. Mitchell, 38, of Low Moor, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July one that Mitchell serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with 36 days suspended and credit for four days served. A $625 fine was suspended. Mitchell was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. He was accused Dec. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Sheridan J. Freeman, 21, 442 10th Ave. South, Apt. 1, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 1 that Freeman serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. Freeman was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. Freeman was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of the order and follow any recommended treatment and must provide proof of completion. Freeman was accused March 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Anthony S. Hines, 43, of Welton, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order June 1 granting deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Hines was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. He was accused April 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Eluding
• Tyler O. Curley, 24, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 1 that Curley serve 12 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $315 fine was imposed. Curley was accused May 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Operating while under the influence
• Donald D. Bailey, 65, of Davenport, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 1 that Bailey serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. A $1,875 fine was imposed. Bailey was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. Bailey was ordered to begin the courses within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Bailey was accused April 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
