Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Nicole R. Kimble, 24, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 203, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Nov. 16. The motion was made at the request of the named victim and because issue of fact exists as to who was the primary aggressor. She was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Charlie Simmons, 42, 434 Sixth Ave. South, 2E, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 20 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Nov. 20. The motion was made at the request of the named victim. Simmons was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Demaro V. Davenport, 30, 310 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of third-degree burgalary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on Nov. 19 ordered judgment and sentenced be deferred. Davenport was placed on probation during good behavior for three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the Court. Davenport was ordered to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program, maintain employment and to comply with any other conditions of probation set by the probation officer. A $750 civil penalty was imposed. One count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Davenport. He was accused August 14, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
