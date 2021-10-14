Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Murray D. Henricks Jr., 24, 266 18th Place, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Sept. 21 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh Sept. 20 filed a motion to dismiss. Henricks pleaded guilty in a related criminal action, the motion says. He was accused Feb. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Lori A. Winkler, 49, 607 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 17 ordered Winkler to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 44 days suspended and credit for 56 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused July 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Michael R. Dietrick, 42, 720 12th Ave. North, was found guilty by Court of one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Sept. 16 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. Dietrick was accused July 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Brian J. Chavez, 29, 711 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 22 ordered Chavez to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeremy D. Jones, 41, 88 30th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 22 ordered Jones to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 80 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Fines of $855 and $430 were suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Adam M. Otto, 37, 827 Park Place, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 17 ordered Otto to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Otto qualifies. Otto was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Nathaniel C. Murdock III, 22, 316 First Ave., pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 17 ordered Murdock to serve 70 days in the Clinton County Jail with 35 days suspended and credit for 35 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Travis D. Brown, 33, stipulated Sept. 15 to violating probation. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Sept. 17 ordered Brown to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Brown was ordered to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 23 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh. Brown also stipulated to violating probation in a separate case. Werling ordered Brown's probation and deferred status be revoked. Brown was sentenced on one count of forgery, a Class D felony. Werling ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. Brown was placed on probation to run concurrently with the sentence in the other case. He was ordered to be immediately unsuccessfully discharged from probation. Probation revocation was filed May 14, 2020, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
