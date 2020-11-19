Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Christopher M. Schmidt, 31, 711 S. Sixth St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Nov. 10 ordered the case be dismissed upon the State’s motion. Schmidt was accused Oct. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, against Marcus J. Snodgrass, 22, 540 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. C, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 6 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Nov. 6. The motion says insufficient evidence exists at this time to proceed with prosecution. Snodgrass was accused Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Child endangerment
• Brandy L. Dalton, 37, 1320 11th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to two counts of child endangerment, bodily injury, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 12 ordered judgment and sentence be deferred. A $750 civil penalty was imposed on both counts. Dalton was placed on probation for two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the Court. She was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment and comply with any other conditions set by the probation officer. She was accused July 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 37, 2440 Dunham St., admitted to violation of the no-contact order and contempt. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 17 ordered Hendricksen to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 23 days suspended and credit for seven days served as recommended by the parties. He was accused Oct. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Rochelle L. Childs, 28, 2416 Chancy St., pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Philip Tabor on Nov. 9 ordered Childs to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Childs was approved for the electronic monitoring program, subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Childs is to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. She was ordered to serve 14 days on electronic monitoring. An $1,875 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order and to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Oct. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Erica N. Howard, 28, stipulated Nov. 12 to violation of probation in two cases. The Court found Howard violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 12 ordered Howard to serve 46 days in the Clinton County Detention Center with credit for time served. Howard was ordered to continue on probation. She was ordered to enter and successfully complete the County Oaks program as an additional condition of probation. Lawson ordered Howard be held in the Clinton County Jail until bed space is available. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 23 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• The Court on Nov. 10 accepted the stipulation of Kayli E. Pidde, 24, of Fulton, Illinois, that she violated probation. District Court Judge John Telleen revoked Pidde’s suspended sentences and imposed the original sentences, resulting in a 10-year indeterminate sentence. The sentences were ordered to be served on currently with three Scott County cases. Fines in all five cases were ordered to remain suspended. Probation revocation was filed September 6, 2019, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Christopher A. Teske, 37, stipulated Nov. 4 to violating his probation. The Court on Nov. 5 accepted Teske’s stipulation. District Court Judge Mark Cleve found Teske in contempt of court. He sentenced Teske to serve 32 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 17 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Rabies vaccination violation
• Kasie J. Franks, 45, of Wheatland, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to one count of rabies vaccination violation, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Nov. 10 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Nov. 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.