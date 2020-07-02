Not filed
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, against Rebecca S. Ebensberger, 29, 616 22nd Ave. North, was not filed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 23 filed an order of dismissal. The order says upon review of the complaint and accompanying affidavits, the court found probable cause had not been established to believe Ebensberger committed the offense. He ordered the matter be dismissed. She was accused June 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault on persons in certain occupations
• Harry D. Weigandt Jr., 39, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 26 ordered Weigandt to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 90 days served. A $315 fine was suspended. One count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused Feb. 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Harry D. Weigandt Jr., 39, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 26 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for three years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. The order says Weigandt is not to be discharged from probation until any restitution due is paid in full. He was accused Feb. 11 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Drugs
• Jeremy D. Walker, 34, of Delmar, pleaded guilty June 26 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 26 ordered Walker to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Harry D. Weigandt Jr., 39, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 26 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Weigandt also pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor on June 26 ordered Weigandt Jr. to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 68 days served. A $315 fine was suspended. Weigandt Jr. was placed on supervised probation for three years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Tabor ordered Weigandt Jr. not to be discharged from probation until any restitution due is paid in full. He was accused March 27 by the Iowa State Patrol.
• Tammy R. Kershner, 52, 116 Fayette St., pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 24 ordered Kershner to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 135 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. Kershner was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of fines, penalties and restitution. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Oct. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Ryan R. Shaw, 31, 730 Melrose Court, appeared June 26 in Clinton County District Court. Shaw stipulated to violations contained in the report of violation filed June 9. The court found Shaw violated the terms of probation. The court ordered Shaw’s probation previously granted in three cases be revoked. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Shaw to serve the term originally imposed in each case. Shaw was ordered to be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was given credit for time served in connection with the cases. Probation revocation was filed June 9 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• William J. Temple, 37, of Fulton, Illinois, appeared June 25 via telephone conference in Clinton County District Court. Temple stipulated to violation of probation. The court found Temple violated the terms of his probation and his probation and deferred status should be revoked. Temple was sentenced on one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of five years be suspended. He was placed on probation pending good behavior for three years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation by the probation officer. Latham ordered Temple as conditions of probation to obtain a mental health evaluation and successfully complete any recommended treatment, abstain from using controlled substances and alcohol, submit to random drug and alcohol testing, obtain his HiSET and maintain employment at an appropriate level. Latham converted the previously imposed $750 civil penalty to a fine. Probation revocation was filed March 9 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Violation of probation
• Tammy R. Kershner, 52, 116 Fayette St., admitted to violating probation. Kershner was found in contempt of court. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 24 ordered Kershner to serve 45 days in the Clinton County Jail. Probation was ordered to be discharged. Probation revocation was filed March 26 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
