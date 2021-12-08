Burglary
• Donald J. McManus Jr., 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to two counts of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Dec. 2 ordered McManus to be committed to the custody of the Clinton County sheriff for a period not to exceed 120 days with 90 days suspended and credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation from an approved provider within 60 days and successfully complete treatment and aftercare. One count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused Jan. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Carl A. Hall, 49, 737 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Dec. 3 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be imposed. He was given credit for time served in connection with the case. A $1,025 fine was suspended. He was accused July 4 by the Clinton Police Department. Hall stipulated to violation of probation in four separate cases. The Court found Hall violated the terms of probation as alleged. Barrows ordered probation be revoked in all four cases. Barrows ordered the sentences previously suspended be imposed. Probation revocation was filed July 1 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• Willie B. Harris, 59, 712 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 2 ordered Harris to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $430 fine was suspended. Harris also pleaded guilty to one count of no driver’s license. A $260 fine was imposed. He was accused Jan. 3 by the Clinton Police Department. Harris also pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Harris to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Spencer J. Smith, 32, 1819 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Dec. 2 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Robert W. Johnson Jr., 30, admitted to violating conditions of probation included in the report of violation. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Dec. 2 found probation previously granted was violated and Johnson was in contempt. Werling ordered Johnson to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Johnson was ordered to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation upon completion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed March 18 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Public intoxication
• Timothy M. West, 30, of Savanna, Illinois, was found guilty Dec. 2 following a trial to the Court of one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Dec. 2 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. West was accused Nov. 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Richard M. Cliche, 58, 515 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 1A, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Dec. 2 ordered Cliche to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $105 fine was imposed. Cliche was accused Nov. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brock A. Dewys, 21, pleaded guilty June 25 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Dec. 2 ordered judgment be deferred. A $1,025 civil penalty was imposed. Dewys was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Dewys was ordered to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations from an approved provider within 60 days and successfully complete recommended treatment and aftercare, submit to random urinalysis testing, maintain gainful employment, obtain his HiSet and pay $107 in restitution. He was accused May 18 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jimnisha B. Hollins Brown, 32, 718 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 1 ordered Hollins Brown to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nicholas A. Soto, 36, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Dec. 2 ordered Soto to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 116 days suspended and credit for 64 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was ordered to pay about $1,432 in restitution. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused Sept. 20 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Soto pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Werling ordered Soto to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. A $105 fine was imposed. He was accused Sept. 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Violating no-contact order
• Jamie A. Jess, 30, 1700 Ninth St. NW, stipulated to violating a no-contact order. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Dec. 3 ordered Jess serve 12 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 12 days served. He was accused Nov. 17 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
