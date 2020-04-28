Contempt
• Shane S. Stoller, 44, 501 Oakhurst Drive, Apt. 2, was found in contempt for violating prior orders of the court. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on April 14 ordered Stoller to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. The sentence was suspended pending completion of both payments and BEP with no misses. The case will be reviewed by the court on July 14.
Drugs
• Patrick M. Carpenter, 29, 1814 Glendale Road, pleaded guilty April 15 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on April 15 ordered judgment be deferred. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Carpenter was placed on probation for one year. A hearing on deferred judgments is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 10. He was accused March 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Breana M. Crigger, 36, 3514 N. Third St., pleaded guilty on April 13 to one count of possession of marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on April 14 ordered Crigger to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. Crigger was placed on probation for a term of one year. One count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, was dismissed. She was accused Jan. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Daija S. Williams, 24, 210 S. Third St., was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Williams be fined $65. She was accused March 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Melissa L. Roth, 38, 827 N. Third St., pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to one count of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham on April 23 ordered judgment and sentence be deferred on the forgery charge. Latham placed Roth on probation for three years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Specific conditions of probation imposed include Roth obtaining substance abuse and mental health evaluations and following through with any recommended treatment, abstaining from the use of alcohol and drugs while on probation, submitting to random testing and obtaining and maintaining employment. She was accused Aug. 6 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Aaron T. Davis, 19, 752 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham on April 23 ordered a 10-year prison sentence be suspended. A $1,000 fine was suspended. Davis was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for three years. Specific conditions of probation imposed include Davis obtaining substance abuse and mental health evaluations and following through with any recommended treatment, abstaining from the use of alcohol and drugs while on probation and submitting to random testing, obtaining and maintaining employment and obtaining a HISET or high school equivalency diploma. One count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Davis. He was accused Nov. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Mark L. Patterson, 33, 441 Sixth Ave. South, stipulated to violation of probation. The court found Patterson violated the terms of probation and was in contempt of court. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on April 22 ordered Patterson to serve 56 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 56 days served. Patterson was ordered to be released from custody on April 23 and delivered to the CADS Country Oaks Facility. Patterson’s supervised probation was modified to include the requirement he attend and successfully complete inpatient substance abuse treatment at the CADS Country Oaks Facility and that he comply with all recommended aftercare. This includes but is not limited to completion of the 45-day halfway house program at Country Oaks if recommended by CADS or Patterson’s probation officer. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 28 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Peyton K. Ross, 45, 1160 Ninth Ave. South, stipulated to violation of probation in two cases. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on April 23 ordered Ross’ probation be revoked. Ross was ordered to serve 65 days in the Clinton County Jail for contempt of court. He was given credit for 43 days served. The two sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed March 9 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Commented
