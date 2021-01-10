Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Geobani J. Edwards, 36, 436 Fifth Ave. South, No. 1, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Jan. 8. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Jan. 8. The motion says the protected party requested the matter be dismissed. He was accused Dec. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Lonnie D. Jackson, 37, 847 Gateway St., No. 1, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Dec. 31. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Dec. 31. The motion was made at the request of the victim, because the victim’s injuries were of minor nature and limited other evidence exists to prove the case other than the victim’s testimony. He was accused Oct. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 33, 625 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Holmes to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with nine days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of domestic abuse-assault, display or use weapon, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused Oct. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kristopher J. Ludvigsen, 27, 2109 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Ludvigsen to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 160 days suspended and credit for one day served. Ludvigsen was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Oct. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Carrying weapons
• Marcelino A. Meyo, 19, 712 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to one count of carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Jan. 7 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. He was placed on probation pending good behavior for a period of three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. Meyo was ordered to reside at and in accordance with the rules of the Residental Corrections Facility. Meyo was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment, obtain a GED and maintain employment. He was accused Sept. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Kristopher J. Ludvigsen, 27, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Ludvigsen to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused Dec. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Kristopher J. Ludvigsen, 27, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered a $430 fine be suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 4 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Anitra D. Enriquez, 44, 829 Gateway Ave., Apt. 4, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Enriquez to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the court proof of completion. One count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. She was accused Aug. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Quavon A. Jones, 22, 706 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Jones to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. Jones was ordered to complete 115 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of fines, penalties and restitution. The community service is to be completed prior to the probation review hearing. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• William R. Jacobs, 34, of Camanche, pleaded guilty March 4 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Jan. 5 ordered Jacobs to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 10 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused January 17, 2020, by the Camanche Police Department.
Eluding
• Howard L. Frye, 52, of Milan, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Frye to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended and credit for two days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Felon in possession of a firearm
• Jarrett F. Wiebenga, 20, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Jan. 7 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. He was placed on probation pending good behavior for two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. He was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete recommended treatment, not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing and maintain employment. One count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Donald E. Schultz, 33, of Iowa City, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Shultz to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Schultz was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to his next scheduled court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
