Assault
• Taelin D. Harris, 20, 800 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 8 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $150 civil penalty was imposed. Harris was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Jerome B. Sack, 53, of Peru, Illinois, admitted to violation of the no-contact order as alleged. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 8 ordered Sack be found guilty of contempt of court for violation of the no-contact order. Shepherd ordered Sack to serve six days in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused Dec. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Erin D. Flynn, 38, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 8 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. Flynn was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Specific conditions of probation ordered include a substance abuse evaluation with completion of any recommended treatment and completion of the Work Release Facility program. She was accused Aug. 11 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Jade L. Green, 26, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 8 ordered Green to serve 28 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for five days served on the drug charge. She was ordered to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for five days served on the theft charge. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Fines of $855 and $105 were suspended. She was accused July 31 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. Shepherd on Dec. 8 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Dec. 8 filed a motion to dismiss. Green pleaded guilty in a related criminal action, the motion noted. She was accused Sept. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Cassandra J. Hazen, 28, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Dec. 7 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Hazen was accused Nov. 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Keaton T. Hudson, 20, 1121 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 7 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. Hudson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Nov. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Bryce C. Sampica, 22, of Rock Island, Illinois, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Dec. 7 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Nov. 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Anthony J. Subcliff, 44, 239 17th Place, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 8 ordered Subcliff to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 20 days served. A $625 fine was imposed. He was accused May 5, 2020, by the DeWitt Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Adam L. Sass, 37, 1030 Grandview Drive, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 8 sentenced Sass to an indeterminate term not to exceed five years on the OWI continuum with the Iowa Department of Corrections. The OWI facility was the reception center to which Sass was to be delivered. A $3,125 fine was imposed. Pursuant to Iowa Code, the Iowa Department of Transportation was ordered to revoke Sass's driving privileges for six years. Sass also pleaded guilty to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. A sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years was suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. He was accused July 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Christopher A. Teske, 38, 745 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 7 ordered Teske to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
