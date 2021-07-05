Contempt
• Jill M. Jennings, 37, 546 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused May 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Shane J. Rubel, 33, 721 Albany Court, pleaded guilty June 25 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on July 1 ordered Rubel to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 24 days suspended and credit for six days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 8 by the Clinton Police Department. Rubel pleaded guilty June 30 in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shepherd July 1 ordered Rubel to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for six days served. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently to the sentence for driving while barred. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused June 17 by the Clinton Police Department. Rubel stipulated in a separate case to violation of probation and agreed to revocation of a deferred judgment. Rubel was sentenced on one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered a $315 fine be imposed. Probation revocation was filed May 12 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Drugs
• Evan M. Farwell, 22, 1417 S. Eighth St., pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Farwell to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Emmanuel M. Goodall, 22, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 15 to one count of controlled substance violation, accommodation, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 30 ordered Goodall to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to the State. He was accused Aug. 22 by the Camanche Police Department.
Obstruction of emergency communications
• Eric M. Kershner, 36, 1927 N. Third St., pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of obstruction of emergency communications, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd June 30 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow June 30 filed a motion to dismiss. Barlow noted in the motion Kershner pleaded guilty in a related criminal action. The motion was also made at the request of the alleged victim and by agreement of the parties for Kershner agrees to pay all costs, the motion states. He was accused in both cases Oct. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Mark E. Handlon, 66, of Elgin, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 26 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd June 30 ordered Handlon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Handlon qualifies. Handlon was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Christina M. Krisinski, 33, 216 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on July 1 ordered Krisinski to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. Krisinski was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. She was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Krisinski qualifies. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused May 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Jeffery Q. Evans, 36, stipulated June 30 to violation of probation. The Court found Evans violated his probation. By agreement of the parties, District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Evans to serve 108 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Evans was ordered to be released to street probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed March 18 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Public intoxication
• Kimberly A. Cronkelton, 55, 416 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Cronkelton was accused July 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Reckless use of fire or explosives
• Connie N. Davis, 36, of Clinton, pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Davis to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused March 30 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. Shepherd filed an order of dismissal. Davis was accused May 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Marshall W. Barr, 30, 1419 Seventh St. Northwest, pleaded guilty May 26 to two counts of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd June 30 ordered Barr to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for three days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 4 and Oct. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
