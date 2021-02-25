Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Joshua R. Person, 27, of DeWitt, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order of dismissal Feb. 23. He was accused Jan. 25 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Assault
• Jeffrey Q. Evans, 36, 265 13th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered Evans to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for time served. A $500 fine was suspended. He was accused Nov. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Jacob D. Sheley, 22, 625 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 11 ordered Sheley to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 123 days suspended and credit for 57 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. One $855 fine was imposed and one $855 fine was suspended. Sheley was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. Sheley is to provide the court with proof of completion. He was accused Dec. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Sarah J. Brown, 42, 1812 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Philip Tabor ordered Brown to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended. She was approved for the electronic monitoring program. She was ordered to serve zero days in the Clinton County Jail and four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Dec. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
