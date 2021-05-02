Assault
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 38, of Albany, Illinois, pleaded guilty April 26 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Radenslaben to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. Radenslaben was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $150 fine was suspended. Radenslaben was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services, starting the program within 30 days of the order. He must provide the Court proof of completion. One count of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Radenslaben. He was accused Oct. 29 by the Clinton Police Department. Radenslaben also pleaded guilty to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. Shepherd ordered April 26 that Radenslaben serve 14 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 14 days served. Radenslaben was accused April 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Torris N. Green, 27, 1704 Iowa Ave., pleaded guilty April 23 to one count of possession of marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered April 27 that Green serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served and pay a fine of $430. Green was accused July 28 by the Camanche Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Robert W. Huebbe Jr., 45, 528 Seventh Ave. S., pleaded guilty April 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order deferring judgment for one year and imposing a $625 civil penalty. Huebbe was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and to follow recommended treatment. He is to provide proof of completion to the Court. Huebbe was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, 1001 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty April 27 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson imposed a $150 fine. Murphy was accused Feb. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.