Assault
• Gabriel M. Riojas, 28, 641 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of assault while using or displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Dec. 16 ordered Riojas to serve 156 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for 36 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. Riojas was ordered to pay $40 in victim restitution. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused June 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• John J. Gillen, 34, 2219 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony. Gillen also filed written stipulation to violation of probation and was sentenced on a separate count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Dec. 16 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended on each count. A $1,025 fine was suspended on two counts. A $750 civil penalty was converted to a fine, which was also suspended. He was ordered to pay over $6,200 in victim restitution. Gillen was placed on supervised probation for five years unless sooner released by the Court. Gillen was ordered to not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing, complete the Residential Corrections Facility program and maintain employment or obtain more education. Gillen also filed a written stipulation to violation of probation. Gillen was ordered to remain on probation and complete the Residential Corrections Facility program. The sentences on the two counts of violation of probation were ordered to run concurrently, as were the two felony counts. The two separate concurrent sentences were ordered to run consecutively to each other. He was accused July 17 and Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 20 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Gillen. He was accused Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Kristopher L. Coon, 30, 512 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Coon to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended on each count. The suspended sentences were ordered to run concurrently. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. Coon was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 10 by the Clinton Police Department. Probation revocation filed against Coon in a separate case was dismissed due to his guilty plea to the two drug charges. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 2 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser.
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 35, 423 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Dec. 16 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. Farrell was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Farrell was ordered to not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing and to maintain employment or further his education. He was accused July 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Travon S. Lackland, 28, 1423 Prospect Ave., pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 16 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused August 5, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
