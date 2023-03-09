Drugs
• Dorie Thomas, 38, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to failure to affix a drug tax stamp and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and he was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation. One count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana as a habitual offender was dismissed. He was accused by Clinton police May 14, 2022.
• Giddeon B. Glowacki, 27, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 90 days suspended. He was fined $855. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused by Clinton police on Sept. 1, 2022.
Forgery
• Cindy L. Charneski, 51, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit give for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. She was fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. She also pleaded guilty to a charge of identity theft and was sentenced to up to two years in prison. She was fined $855. The prison sentences are to be served concurrently. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. The court imposed, then suspended, a $1,025 fine. In a third case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. She was fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. The sentences are to be served concurrently. All the prison sentences were then suspended and she was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation. She is to complete any recommended substance abuse treatment and maintain employment. She was accused by Clinton and Camanche police.
• Mark Ringswald, 46, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to forgery and was granted a deferred judgement. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay a $1,025 civil penalty. A charge of fourth-degree theft was dismissed. He was accused by Clinton police.
Iowa Lottery violation
• Samantha Soibel, 36, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to an Iowa Lottery violation and was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and she was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation. Clinton police accused her of stealing five lottery tickets from Shell Express, 401 Second Ave. South, in June 2022.
Theft
• Stephen Crain, no address given, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in connection with the case. The court imposed a $1,025 fine and then suspended it. The prison sentence was suspended and he was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation.
