• One count of operating a motorboat/sailboat while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Eric P. Maddasion, 25, 1400 Windsor Court, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 8 filed an order to dismiss. Clinton County Attornery Mike Wolf on Sept. 8 filed a motion to dismiss. Maddasion provided a certificate of completion for successfully completing the United States Power Squadrons America’s Boating Course as a prerequesite for dismissal, the motion says. He was accused May 24 by the Department of Natural Resources.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Dion W. Peters, 37, 1215 Seventh Ave., Apt. 101, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 15 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on Sept. 15 also filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the alleged victim and because the alleged victim did not and will not reside with Peters. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Markus W. Wailand, 23, 637 Fourth Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Sept. 14 filed an order of dismissal. The complaining witness failed to appear for trial, the order says. The State was unable to proceed with trial and moved to dismiss the action, the order says. He was accused July 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Christiane Arroyo-Nieves, 31, 269 20th Place, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 21 ordered Arroyo-Nieves to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 144 days suspended and credit for 36 days served. She was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. She was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. She was accused Aug. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Austin R. Stites, 32, 505 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 15 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. Stites was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Aug. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Jewell W. Barber Jr., 39, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 9 ordered Barber to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Treveon M. Bailey, 18, 217 N. Bluff Blvd., pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 14 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dylan C. Link, 20, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 16 ordered Link to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He was ordered to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused June 29 by the Department of Natural Resources.
• Michael D. Marburger, 30, of Sabula, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 31 ordered Marburger to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Danielle R. Naughton, 45, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of prohibited acts, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Sept. 16 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended. A $1,000 fine was imposed. Naughton was placed on supervised probation for three years. She was ordered to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation. She was accused May 20 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Cody L. Seibel, 22, 800 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, ecstacy, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Sept. 16 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended. A $1,370 fine was imposed. Seibel was placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation from an approved provider at his own cost within 60 days and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare. Seibel was ordered to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation. One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Seibel. He was accused March 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dante C. Victum, 25, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 15 ordered Victum to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. Victum was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment. He was ordered to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused July 28 by Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
Harassment
• Prentice C. Walton, 41, 800 Sixth Ave. South, was found guilty by jury Aug. 20 of one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Sept. 14 ordered a $500 fine be imposed. Walton may complete 69 hours of community service in lieu of payment, the order says. He was accused June 9, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Timothy L. Willing, 53, of Quincy, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 14 ordered Willing to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Willing qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Nicholas K. Bakas, 27, 644 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to two counts of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 15 ordered Bakas to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for nine days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended on both counts. He was ordered to pay about $198 in victim restitution to Wal-Mart and about $113 in victim restitution to Walgreens. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 18 and Aug. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
