Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Alex J. Wailand, 21, 546 Sixth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 8 ordered the charge be dismissed at the State’s expense. He was accused May 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Brett V. Fisher, 27, of Camanche, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Fisher to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 80 days suspended and credit for two days served. Fisher was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nelson O. Underwood III, 35, of Sabula, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Underwood to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Feb. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Kristopher L. Coon, 29, 547 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Coon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Stephanie N. Hagen, 24, 1825 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Hagen to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 37, 500 S. Eighth St., pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Hendricksen to serve 45 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for 12 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court with proof of completion. He was accused May 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dishon T. Talbert, 19, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 2 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Eluding
• Matthew D. Hackbarth, 22, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 21 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Theft
• Doria M. Varnado, 33, 546 1/2 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Varnado to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 161 days suspended and credit for 19 days served. An $855 fine was imposed, $615 of which was suspended. She was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department. Varnado pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on supervised probation for one year. She was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.