Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against William L. Simmons III, 40, of Davenport, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright filed an order of dismissal Sept. 23. He was accused June 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Driving while barred
• Jerald W. Burmeister, 36, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Sept. 23 that Burmeister serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He suspended a $855 fine. Burmeister was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 20 by the Clinton Police Department. Burmeister pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of violation of probation. Shepherd ordered Burmeister to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. The sentences in the two cases will be served consecutively. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 19 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Drugs
• William R. Worrels Jr., 38, 239 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Sept. 22 that Worrels serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 175 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently. Shepherd imposed fines of $855 and $430. Worrels was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and to follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operate vehicle without owner's consent
• Julian R. Miller, 27, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to one count of operate vehicle without owner's consent, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows suspended a sentence of up to two years be suspended on the aggravated misdemeanor charge Sept. 23. Miller was ordered to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for 104 days served on the two serious misdemeanor charges. The sentences on all three counts will run concurrently. Two $430 fines and one $855 fine were all suspended. Miller was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was accused June 10 by the Clinton Police Department. Miller pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Barrows suspended a sentence of up to two years on the attempted burglary charge. Miller was ordered to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for 104 days served on the criminal mischief charge. The sentences will run concurrently which each other and concurrently with the sentences in the other case. Fines of $855 and $430 were suspended. Miller was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was accused July 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Timothy M. West, 29, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd suspended 28 days of a 30-day sentence Sept. 23, and gave him credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. If West qualifies, $625 of the fine may be suspended. West was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and to complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin treatment within 30 days of the order and to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Christopher L. Jackson Jr., 28, 906 Fifth Ave. South, A1, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd suspended a 60-day jail sentence Sept. 22 and suspended a $855 fine. Jackson was ordered to pay $4,950 in victim restitution to Aegis Credit Union and was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of forgery, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Jackson. He was accused September 17, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Sierra J. Saunders, 35, 850 First Ave., Apt. 59, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd suspended 59 days of a 60-day jail sentence and gave Saunders credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. Saunders was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Derek Triplett, 37, of Hiawatha, stipulated Sept. 8 that he was in violation as alleged in the probation complaint and was in contempt. District Court Judge Stuart Werling ordered Sept. 10 that Triplett serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 120 days served. Probation revocation was filed May 11 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.