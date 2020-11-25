Disorderly conduct
• Doria M. Varnado, 32, 546 1/2 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 20 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Varnado was accused Sept. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Sue E. Davis, 63, of Durant, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 19 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Sarah K. Mull, 39, of Sabula, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 9 ordered Mull to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. Mull was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. She was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. She was ordered to serve 12 days in the electronic monitoring program. A $1,875 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Mull was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Aug. 30 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation
• The Court found Scott A. Plots, 25, violated his probation and that his probation should be revoked. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on Nov. 19 ordered Plots to serve the sentence originally imposed on July 30 with credit for time served. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on July 30 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended on one count of second-degree criminal mischief, one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense and one count of eluding, Class D felonies. Barrows ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended on one count of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. The sentences for operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent and second-degree criminal mischief were ordered to be served concurrently to each other but consecutively to the other two felony counts. The other two felony counts were also ordered to be served consecutively. Plots in July was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served on one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 14 to Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Public intoxication
• David S. McClish, 58, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 19 ordered McClish to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 19 days served. He was accused Oct. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.