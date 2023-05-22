Forgery
David Brantley, 53, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to seven counts of forgery and was granted a deferred judgement. He must serve two years of supervised probation. He is to pay $610 restitution to Kwik Star Corp. He was accused by Camanche police.
Theft
Waylon Koehler, 43, Clinton, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and he was ordered to serve up to two years of supervised probation. He was accused March 23 by Clinton police.
