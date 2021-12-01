Dismissed
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Lynn A. Barten, 59, 209 N. Fifth St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser on Nov. 17 filed a motion to dismiss. Insufficient evidence exists following the Court's suppression ruling, the motion says. He was accused June 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Marcus A. Jerone-Starlin, 28, of Davenport, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 18 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on Nov. 18 filed a motion to dismiss. Jerone-Starlin obtained a valid license and agreed to pay all court costs and fees, the motion says. He was accused Aug. 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Ammunition possession violation
• Kenneth R. Johnson Jr., 32, 850 First Ave., No. 16, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of possession of ammunition as a domestic offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 18 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. Johnson also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Lawson ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended on all three counts. Three $855 fines were suspended. The suspended sentences on all four counts were ordered to be served concurrently. Johnson was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. One count of domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused August 22, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Attempted burglary
• Christopher J. Hartman-Hans, 24, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to one count of third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Nov. 17 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Hartman-Hans was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Teen Challenge Program in Peoria, Illinois. He may transfer to the Florida Teen Challenge Program upon acceptance. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment including aftercare, abstain from using illegal substances and maintain employment when possible in his treatment program. He was accused December 23, 2020, by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Edward W. Meeker Jr., 42, 624 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 19 ordered Meeker to serve 45 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 45 days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Timothy S. Walker, 54, 425 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 18 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. He was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. One count of possession of burglars' tools, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused July 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Anitra D. Enriquez, 45, 519 N. Fourth St., pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Nov. 18 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Nov. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Travis M. Robertson, 30, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 ordered Robertson to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
False report
• William S. Anderson II, 32, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to one count of false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 ordered Anderson to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. A $500 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Theft
• Jordan A. Rogers, 24, 536 10th Ave. South, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 ordered Rogers to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with 10 days suspended. A $250 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
