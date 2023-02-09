Assault
• Ronald P. Coppess, 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. He was sentenced to 360 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 360 days suspended. He was fined $430 on each count. The fines were suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused by Camanche police on Feb. 17, 2022.
• Trevor Ward, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of assault causing serious injury, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025, which was suspended. He was accused May 16 in connection with a March 26 assault.
• Ulmer Bell, 45, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 150 days suspended. He was fined $430, which was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 9 by Clinton police.
Driving while barred
• Isaac Rowden III, 26, Clinton, pleaded pleaded guilty to driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance, second offense. He was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 167 days suspended and credit for six days served. He was fined $855 on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 12 by Clinton police.
• Jennifer M. Rose, 43, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense. She was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 180 days suspended. She was fined $855 on each charge, with one of the fines suspended. She was placed on one year of supervised probation. She was accused Nov. 13 by Clinton police.
Drugs
• Damareo V. Davenport, 33, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 41 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 41 days served. He was fined $430. The fine was suspended. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine and was sentenced to 41 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 41 days served. The sentences will be served concurrently. A $430 fine was suspended. He is to serve one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 by Clinton police.
• Nicole Fields, 42, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time already served. A $1,025 fine was suspended. The prison sentence was suspended and she was placed on two years of supervised probation. She must reside at the Rhonda House in DeWitt to await bed space for inpatient treatment. She was accused by Clinton police on Nov. 17.
• David W. Slater, 42, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense and was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison. with credit given for time served in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025, but the fine was suspended. He also pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was fined $855. The fine was suspended.The sentences will be served concurrently. The sentences were then suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. He will be placed at the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport to complete programming. He was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Forgery
• Jessica Hawley, 44, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to five counts of forgery and was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count, with credit given for time already served in the Clinton County Jail. She was fined $1,025 on each count and is to pay $422 restitution to Kwik Trip. The sentences are to be served concurrently. She was accused by Clinton Police in connection with checks that were stolen from an Illinois woman. The five checks were written out to a Clinton Kwik Star in June 2022. A charge of fourth-degree theft was dismissed.
Operating while intoxicated
• Lily C. Cossman, 25, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. She was fined $1,250. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Nov. 24 by Clinton police.
• Raymond K. Handy, 51, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served. He was fined $3,125 and ordered to be placed at the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport. His driver's license is revoked for six years. He was accused Sept. 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office after a traffic stop in Low Moor.
Weapons
• Damien P. Scully, 22, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to assault while using or displaying a weapon and sentenced to 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 89 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $855. The fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 9 by Clinton Police in the 1000 block of Grandview Drive.
