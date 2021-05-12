Drugs
• Baryn M. Ledrigg, 23, 915 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 5 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Ledrigg to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dakota J. Palmer Roden, 18, 426 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Erika N. Raser, 18, of Prophetstown, Illinois, pleaded guilty April 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 29 ordered Raser to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 85 days suspended and credit for five days served. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused April 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jarrod D. Rickertsen, 47, 730 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Cleve on May 6 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Rickertsen was ordered to successfully complete the Salvation Army program as a condition of probation. A $1,500 fine was suspended. Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, were dismissed with costs assessed to Rickertsen. He was accused Feb. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nicholas A. Soto, 36, of Preston, pleaded guilty April 27 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Soto to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused March 24 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Brian W. Van Dorn Jr., 24, 503 1/2 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Van Dorn to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 27 by the Camanche Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Benjamin R. Ross, 31, of Camanche, pleaded guilty May 4 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 5 ordered Ross to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was accused Feb. 7 by the Camanche Police Department and March 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Jerami C. Davidson, 33, 514 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 5 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Davidson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 27 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Davidson was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Davidson was ordered to file proof of substance abuse evaluation within 60 days of the order. He was accused March 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Willie E. Sanders III, 36, of Davenport, pleaded guilty May 6 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Stowing away
• Matthew A. Himelic, 36, of Omaha, Nebraska, pleaded guilty April 29 to one count of stowing away, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of seventh-degree railroad vandalism, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed on each count. Himelic was accused Sept. 3, 2017, by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Austin J. Conrad, 24, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 12 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and one count of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on April 29 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Conrad was ordered to maintain employment. A $750 civil penalty was imposed on each count. Conrad was accused Dec. 16 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Dominique N. Everson, 36, of Camanche, pleaded guilty May 7 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Everson to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with 14 days suspended and credit for time served. A $150 fine was imposed. Everson was accused March 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of compulsory education mediation agreement
• Keyla S. Brown, 25, 1869 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 4 to one count of violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused March 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Crystal J. Kinnersley, 37, 1847 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 29 to one count of violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused March 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• The Court found Aaron T. Davis, 20, violated the terms of his probation. District Court Judge Mark Cleve on May 6 ordered the sentence of incarceration originally suspended be imposed. Davis was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. Probation revocation was filed April 5 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• Tara L. Hattendorf, 44, 1120 N. 12th St., stipulated April 29 to violation of probation. The Court found Hattendorf violated the terms of her probation and found her in contempt. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Hattendorf to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Hattendorf was ordered to be released and unsuccessfully discharged from probation at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed March 19 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• The Court found Fabian L. McCoy, 28, 1813 East Lane, violated his probation. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 30 ordered McCoy to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. McCoy was ordered to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation at the conclusion of his sentence. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Brandon T. Myers, 44, stipulated April 28 to violation of probation. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Myers’ deferred judgment remain in place based on agreement of the parties and a report indicating Myers completed treatment. Myers was found in contempt of court and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 17 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.