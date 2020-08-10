Dismissed
• One count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, against Kyle C. Julian, 25, 321 Second Ave. North, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss July 30. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss July 30. The motion says Julian was arrested on federal charges in connection with the matter. He was accused May 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• James T. Johnson, 37, 500 Oakhurst Drive, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Aug. 5 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to two years be suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. Johnson also pleaded guilty to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. He was ordered to serve nine days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for nine days served. He was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Sheila R. Bustamante, 53, 819 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 13 ordered Bustamante serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. A $315 fine was imposed on one count and suspended on one count. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of the order and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to provide the court proof of completion. She was accused March 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ronald W. Downs II, 39, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 26 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Aug. 6 ordered Downs be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period for up to five years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $750 fine was suspended. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Downs. He was accused Sept. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 37, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler ordered Radenslaben to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended on each count. A $315 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Anthony Zito, 33, of Hanover, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler filed an order granting deferred judgment Aug. 5. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused June 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Donald J. Hill Sr., 50, of Davenport, pleaded guilty July 2 to one count of forgery, as an habitual offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Aug. 6 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to 15 years with a mandatory minimum sentence of three years before eligibility for parole all be suspended. Hill was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for three years. Hill was ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, abstain from the use of controlled substances and alcohol and be subject to random urinalysis testing and maintain employment. One count of forgery, a Class D felony, one count of identity theft under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor and one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Hill. He was accused March 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• James W. Hargrave, 54, 2309 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Aug. 4 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused June 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Amber M. Weiseler, 33, of Bellevue, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Aug. 7 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Jaime Cervantes, 40, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Aug. 5 ordered Cervantes to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Cervantes was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Cervantes was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order and must proof of compliance and completion. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Timothy D. Sally, 41, 341 Fifth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Aug. 4 ordered Sally to serve three days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for three days served. He was accused Feb. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• The court found Donald J. Hill Sr., 50, violated the terms of probation as set forth in the report of violation and Hill’s written stipulation. The court accepted the parties’ stipulation for disposition. District Court judge Joel Barrows on Aug. 6 ordered Hill to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended in three separate cases. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently with each other and a sentence in a separate felony case. Probation revocation was filed June 16 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow
