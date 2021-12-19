Burglary
• Adam J. Horton, 39, 718 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Dec. 9 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended. A $1,370 fine was imposed. Horton was placed on supervised probation for three years. Werling ordered Horton to complete the Salvation Army program and sign and strictly comply with a probation agreement. Horton was accused June 25 by the Clinton Police Department. Horton stipulated Dec. 10 to violation of probation. The Court found Horton violated the terms of his probation and found him in contempt. He was ordered to serve 108 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Horton was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army Program. Probation revocation was filed July 9 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
• Eugene C. Newton, 38, 408 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 5, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Dec. 10 ordered Newton be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years. A $1,025 fine was imposed. One count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Newton. He was accused July 2 by the Clinton Police Department. Newton stipulated to violation of probation in a separate case. Werling found probation previously granted was violated and found Newton in contempt. Werling ordered Newton to serve 99 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Upon completion of the sentence, Newton was ordered to be released back to probation. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow. Newton pleaded guilty Oct. 7 in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 10 ordered Newton to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was accused Sept. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Scotty E. Paxton, 48, 5000 Lincolnway, Lot 27, was found guilty of contempt of court for violation of a no-contact order. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 9 ordered Paxton to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused Nov. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeffery Q. Evans, 36, of Clinton, stipulated Dec. 9 to two violations of a no-contact order. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 9 ordered Evans to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Shepherd ordered the no-contact order filed in the case was ordered to remain in effect. He was accused Nov. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Ryan P. Harris, 31, 767 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 9 ordered Harris to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. Harris is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Sept. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Denzel D. Franklin, 26, 2214 McKinley St., Apt. 4, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Dec. 9 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. Franklin was accused Oct. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Isaac Rowden III, 25, 730 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Dec. 9 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. Rowden was accused Oct. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lance M. Smith I, 43, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 10 ordered fines of $250 and $105 be imposed. Smith was accused Dec. 10 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Operating a vehicle without owner's consent
• Dwight D. Perry, 32, of Appleton, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner's consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 10 ordered Perry to serve 16 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 16 days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was accused Nov. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
