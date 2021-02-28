Assault
• Dylan M. Wheeler, 21, of Grand Mound, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to one count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Dec. 11 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving while barred
• Jeffrey E. Alm, 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 24 ordered Alm to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was accused Sept. 17 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Jerald W. Burmeister, 35, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 24 ordered Burmeister to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court with proof of completion. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused Oct. 26 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Brandin L. Clark, 28, 519 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Clark to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court with proof of completion. He was accused Sept. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Possession of a firearm or offensive weapon
• Shawn M. Beeman, 39, of Urbandale, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Feb. 25 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Beeman was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the court. Beeman was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from use of alcohol and controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis testing to ensure compliance and maintain employment. One count of interference with official acts, firearm, a Class D felony, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to the State. He was accused May 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Daniel L. Hensel, 62, 311 N. Fourth St., lower apartment, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hensel to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Feb. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• David S. McClish, 58, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered McClish to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Feb. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Rabies vaccination violation
• Heather A. Shecterle, 43, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to one count of rabies vaccination violation, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Charity E. Hansen, 44, 2349 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hansen to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail. An $855 fine was suspended. She was accused Oct. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeremy D. Rice, 37, of Palo, pleaded guilty October 29, 2019, to one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Feb. 25 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended. A $1,000 fine was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation of three years unless sooner released by the court. Rice was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from using alcohol and controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis testing to ensure compliance, complete the Residential Corrections Facility program in Scott County or Linn County and maintain employment once allowed to seek employment at the Residential Corrections Facility. Rice was ordered to be held in the Clinton County Jail until transported by the sheriff when bed space is available at the Residential Corrections Facility. He was accused July 30, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Joshua M. Waldorf, 39, 1001 Pershing Blvd., stipulated Feb. 25 to violation of probation. The court found Waldorf violated the terms of probation. The court accepted the stipulation for disposition. Waldorf was found in contempt of court. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Waldorf to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Waldorf was ordered to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation upon the completion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 7 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
