Dismissed
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against Robbie L. Siegwarth, 43, 213 Fourth Ave. North, was dismissed. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Aug. 27 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Aug. 26 filed a motion to dismiss. He was accused Aug. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Elexiea J. Gallegos, 18, 610 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 31 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jack D. Hansen, 44, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Aug. 26 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused July 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Michael D. Marburger, 30, of Sabula, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 31 ordered Marburger to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Two $855 fines were imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Alice J. Pothof, 43, 616 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Aug. 26 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be imposed. She was given credit for time served in connection with the case. A $1,370 fine was imposed. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Pothof. She was accused November 6, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 31, 1163 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to two counts of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Aug. 31 ordered Schoenig to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served on each count. One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of disorderly conduct, abusive epithet/threatening gesture, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. She was accused Aug. 3 and Aug. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Ryan M. Stevens, 42, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 31 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 31 by the Camanche Police Department.
Theft
• Eric B. Cousins, 38, 705 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Aug. 26 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Eric E. Nelson, 35, 850 First Ave., Apt. 22, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp Aug. 26 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Unlawful possession of a prescription drug
• Nicole M. Fields, 40, 515 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to four counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 24 ordered Fields to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended on all four counts. One $430 fine was imposed. Three $430 fines were suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department. Fields pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Fields to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 80 days suspended and credit for 10 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently and concurrently to the sentences for unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Two $430 fines were imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide proof to the Court of completion. She was accused Aug. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Tyson R. Lassen Jr., 19, stipulated Aug. 26 to violation of probation. The Court found Lassen violated the terms of probation. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Aug. 26 ordered Lassen to serve the terms originally imposed in four cases. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 6 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
• Joshua A. Ryan, 37, was found guilty Aug. 26 of violating the terms of probation. The Court found Ryan in contempt. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Aug. 26 ordered Ryan to serve 48 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Ryan was ordered to be transferred to Country Oaks at the conclusion of the sentence for successful completion of the inpatient treatment program. Ryan was also ordered to enroll in and successfully complete drug court. Probation revocation was filed July 12 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
