Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor, against Kyra J. Archer, 24, 106 Fayette St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order of dismissal July 13. Archer was accused May 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Amanda M. Cuatlacuatl, 41, 850 First Ave., Apt. 66, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss July 14. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed the motion July 14 at the request of the alleged victim because Cuatlacuatl agreed to pay the costs of the action. Cuatlacuatl was accused June 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Edward Mena Jr., 31, 440 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 3, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss July 12. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed the motion to dismiss at the request of the alleged victim, because the State is unlikely to obtain a conviction without the full cooperation of the alleged victim and because other governmental intervention has occurred to address the incident. Mena was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Brandon L. Belcher, 30, 2315 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty July 14 to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Belcher to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and imposed a $855 fine. Belcher was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and to follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Belcher. He was accused Nov. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Chad M. Smith, 33, 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 208, pleaded guilty July 8 to one count of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Smith to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for 60 days served. Smith was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. Smith was fined $430 and was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was accused May 2 by the Clinton Police Department. Smith also pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of emergency communications, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Smith to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served on each count. A $105 fine was suspended on each count. Smith was accused April 17 and May 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Thomas F. Casey IV, 46, 315 Main Ave., pleaded guilty May 26 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 14 that Casey serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $855 fine was suspended. Casey was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 8 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• William L. Nylin Jr. 44, 510 Third Ave. South, No. 2, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemenaor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 9 that Nylin serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 57 days served. A $855 fine was suspended. Nylin was accused April 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joshua E. Williams, 28, 711 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Williams to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with two days suspended and imposed a $430 fine. Williams was placed on unsupervised probation for six months and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and to follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. Williams was accused May 21. 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Nathaniel Brooks, 34, of Clinton, was found guilty by court of one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp imposed a $250 fine July 8. Brooks was accused April 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Brian J. Manning, 27, stipulated July 9 to violation of probation and agreed to revocation of a deferred judgment. Manning was sentenced on one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Manning to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and imposed a $1,250 fine. Manning was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. The previously ordered civil penalty was converted to a fine.
• Bethany J. Nicholson, 39, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty July 14 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Nicholson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served and imposed a $1,250 fine. Nicholson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Nicholson must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused June 2 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Brady A. Sachsenmaier, 32, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 12 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 13 that Sachsenmaier serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Sachsenmaier was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail and was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed, but $625 of the fine may be suspended if Sachsenmaier qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment. Sachsenmaier must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Feb. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Jacob D. Sheley, 22, stipulated July 8 to violation of probation. The Court found that Sheley violated the terms of probation and that Sheley’s probation should be revoked. District Court Judge Henry Latham ordered Sheley to serve the term originally imposed in April 2020. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
